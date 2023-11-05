Headlines

Virat Kohli scores 49th ODI century equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record, netizens react

Known for her beauty and grace, this queen had to go to jail due to rivalry with former PM Indira Gandhi

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: GRAP Stage 4 implemented, know what's allowed and what's not

World Cup 2023, IND vs SA: 'King' Kohli equals Tendulkar's record of scoring 49 ODI hundreds

Cash-for-query row: Lok Sabha's Ethics panel to adopt draft report on November 7

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Virat Kohli scores 49th ODI century equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record, netizens react

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: Stage 4 Of GRAP implemented, know what's allowed and what's not

Known for her beauty and grace, this queen had to go to jail due to rivalry with former PM Indira Gandhi

Indian batters with most centuries in ODI history

Diwali outfits inspired by Bollywood couples

Most 100 runs partnership between Indian batters in ODIs

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Israel-Hamas war update: Death toll continues to rise as heavy Israeli strikes pounds Gaza!

IND vs SA: India vs South Africa match preview, probable playing 11, head-to-head and predictions

Bigg Boss 17: 'You Exposed Your Entire Life On The Show', Salman Khan Lashes Out At Isha Malviya

‘Two souls, one destiny…’: Amala Paul, Jagat Desai can’t take their eyes off each other in romantic wedding pics

Bigg Boss 17: This move of Munawar Faruqui leaves Vicky Jain, Aishwarya Sharma furious, fans say 'finally game ab...'

Meet Shark Tank India's newest shark, once sold cable TV, now worth over Rs 12,800 crore and is the richest...

HomeIndia

India

Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: GRAP Stage 4 implemented, know what's allowed and what's not

Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decides to invoke Stage IV of the GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 05, 2023, 06:35 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In order to improve air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to invoke Stage IV of the GRAP in the entire Delhi-NCR with immediate effect on Sunday, in addition to all actions under Stage I, II and III. 

“Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage IV of GRAP 'Severe Air Quality (Delhi's AQI 450), today with immediate effect in the entire NCR,” CAQM said in a statement.

GRAP Stage 4 in Delhi-NCRKnow what's allowed and what's not: 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: Fearless woman grapples massive rainbow python in her arms, internet reacts

Bigg Boss 17: Salman Khan bashes Abhishek Kumar as Khanzaadi reveals he makes her uncomfortable, says 'thoda dimag...'

IND vs SA, World Cup 2023: Cloudy conditions await clash at Eden Gardens, check weather forecast

Elon Musk, British PM Rishi Sunak talk about China, killer robots and meaning of life; watch video

Cash-for-query row: Lok Sabha's Ethics panel to adopt draft report on November 7

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Bambai Meri Jaan, Kaala, Bhola Shankar, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Mouni Roy sets the internet on fire in glittery little black dress, Disha Patani calls her 'super hot'

Multi-billionaire, lawyer, to actor: Famous people who dropped out of IIT and made it big in life

Ganesh Chaturthi 2023: 5 iconic Ganpathi temple to visit in India

In pics: Salman Khan, Karan Johar, Pooja Hegde arrive for Ganpati Darshan at Arpita Khan-Aayush Sharma's home

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE