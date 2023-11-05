Delhi-NCR Air Pollution: GRAP Stage 4 implemented, know what's allowed and what's not

Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decides to invoke Stage IV of the GRAP in the entire NCR with immediate effect

In order to improve air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) decided to invoke Stage IV of the GRAP in the entire Delhi-NCR with immediate effect on Sunday, in addition to all actions under Stage I, II and III.

“Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality, and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the Sub-Committee today has taken the call to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage IV of GRAP 'Severe Air Quality (Delhi's AQI 450), today with immediate effect in the entire NCR,” CAQM said in a statement.

GRAP Stage 4 in Delhi-NCR: Know what's allowed and what's not: