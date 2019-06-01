Headlines

Delhi: Metro services begin at 6 am on all lines tomorrow to help UPSC candidates

Lakhs of aspirants are scheduled to appear for the UPSC preliminary examination that will be held in two sessions.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 01, 2019, 04:02 PM IST

In view of Civil Services' preliminary examination, metro train services on Sunday will begin at 6 am on all corridors, officials said.

"This arrangement is being made to facilitate candidates appearing for Civil Services (Prelim) Examination held by UPSC this Sunday," a DMRC official said.

Metro train services on Phase-III sections, which usually begin at 8 am on Sundays, will begin at 6 AM on all lines, including the Phase-3 extensions, he said.

Lakhs of aspirants are scheduled to appear for the UPSC preliminary examination that will be held in two sessions.

On regular days, sections like Dilshad Garden Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda), Jahangirpuri Samaypur Badli, Noida City Centre Noida Electronic City, Mundka Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh, Janakpuri West Botanical Garden, the services begin at 8 am, while on the rest of the sections, it begins usually at 6 am only, officials said.

Major corridors of the DMRC network include, Yellow Line (Samaypur Badli-Huda City Centre), Blue Line (Dwarka-Noida Electronic City/Vaishali) and Red Line (Dilshand Garden-Shaheed Sthal (New Bus Adda)).

