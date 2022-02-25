Delhi-Katra Expressway to reduce travel time to Mata Vaishno Devi by 5 hours: 10 points

The Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir's Katra is visited by lakhs of pilgrims every year. Several devotees also travel to Katra from Delhi via road. Now, the distance between Delhi and Katra which is 727 km will be reduced to 588 km and the travel time will also reduce by 5 hours.

Delhi-Katra expressway: All you need to know

The Delhi-Katra expressway would reduce the travel time between Delhi and Katra to six and a half hours

Katra, Jammu, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Kapurthala and Jalandhar are some important cities to be covered by this corridor

The Delhi-Katra expressway is anticipated to be completed by 2023

The key factor about this corridor is that it will connect holy cities, Katra and Amritsar

The projected cost of the project is Rs 35,000 crore.

The widening of the national highway between Jammu and Pathankot, which will be upgraded to a six-way lane from a four-way lane, is currently underway to ease the route for travellers between Jammu, Katra and Pathankot.

Approval for the corridor came in with the announcement for several other government projects

Initially, plans for the corridor were set in motion back in 2018

It is being referred to as a “path-breaking revolution in promoting industry and investments in the entire region.”

It is being stated that the corridor will catalyse the exponential growth of economic centres in cities like Jammu and Katra.