Delhi Kanjhawala death: Victim’s friend Nidhi was arrested in drug case, claim by Delhi Police proven false

Delhi Kanjhawala case has left the entire capital stunned (File photo)

After the Delhi Kanjhawala case victim, Anjali’s friend Nidhi made several claims in the death of her friend who was hit by a Maruti Baleno, sources have claimed that the girl has had a previous arrest record, that too in a drugs smuggling case.

Sultanpuri hit-and-run victim Anjali’s friend Nidhi does not have any previous arrest records or pending police cases, the Delhi Police claimed earlier. Now, it is being revealed that Nidhi was arrested some time back in a drug smuggling case.

As per IANS reports, police sources have said that she was found to be involved in a drug smuggling case some time back. Sources claimed that she was intercepted at the Agra railway station for bringing drugs from Telangana, following which Nidhi was placed under arrest.

The claims by Delhi Police have now fallen false as they had earlier said that Nidhi has no arrest records. On Friday, Nidhi was called by the police to join the ongoing investigation again as there were contradictions in her previous version of the incident.

Earlier, several claims made by Nidhi in the Delhi Kanjhawala death case were slammed by the family of Anjali Singh, the woman who got dragged to death by a car after a hit and run in the wee hours of January 1.

Nidhi was sitting behind Anjali when their scooty was hit by the car. Nidhi had claimed that Anjali was drunk while she was driving the two-wheeler, and the accident may have been caused by her negligence. Meanwhile, the victim’s family doctor said that no alcohol was found in her blood during the autopsy.

Anjali and Nidhi also had a fight outside the hotel where they were reportedly attending a party, after which the incident took place. Sources have said that Nidhi and Anjali were fighting about money and bill payments at the party.

CCTV footage also showed Nidhi walking away from the Delhi Kanjhawala incident site while Anjali was getting dragged under the car. Nidhi had said that she was shaken up by the accident and wanted to go home immediately, which is why she didn’t alert the authorities.

(With IANS inputs)

