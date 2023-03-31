Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express Train to start soon, check top speed, route, timings, ticket price

File Photo

Vande Bharat Express Train is soon gearing up to run between New Delhi and Ajmer, with Jaipur as its one major stop in between. The services for the Delhi to Jaipur route of the Vande Bharat Train will commence in April. Indian Railways has chalked out a plan for New Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express.

As per the proposed route map released by the railroad, the semi-high-speed train would stop at three stations between Delhi and Jaipur: Gurgaon, Rewari, and Alwar.

Sources say that the train's trial speed will be 72 km/h for the first week. Later, if all goes well, the speed will be increased to 150 km/h.

READ | Neem Karoli Baba tips: Never share these 4 things and you will remain happy

Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express Train: Route, Timings, Train Fare

The Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express Train will leave New Delhi at 6:10 pm and reach Gurgaon at 6:45 pm.

After Gurugram, it will take a halt at Rewari junction at 7:35 pm.

The train will then reach Alwar at 8:25 pm and Jaipur at 10:20 pm.

The train will arrive at its last stop in Ajmer at 12:15 am.

READ | Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's bahu Shloka Mehta's photos in stylish co-ord set go viral

The Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express - a semi-high-speed train - will cover a journey of 442 km in 6 hours and 5 minutes.

The train will run between Delhi and Alwar for six days a week, except for Wednesdays.

The Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express Train is all set to have 16 passenger carriages with a capacity of 1,196 people and each carriage will have 78 seats.

The fare for the Delhi-Jaipur-Ajmer Vande Bharat Express Train has not been announced officially yet, however, it is expected to cost Rs 800 for regular seating and Rs 1800 for an executive automobile.