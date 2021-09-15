Delhi imposes complete ban on storage, sale and use of firecrackers ahead of Diwali

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government has imposed a complete ban on the sale and storage of firecrackers ahead of the festival season. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to make the announcement.

"In view of the worsening condition of Delhi's pollution during Diwali for the last three years, like last year, a complete ban is being imposed on the storage, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers so that people's lives can be saved," Kejriwal tweeted.

CM Kejriwal also appealed to the traders to avoid storing firecrackers as they suffered heavy losses last year. "In view of the seriousness of pollution after the stocking of firecrackers by traders last year, a complete ban was imposed late in view of the seriousness of which traders suffered losses. It is an appeal to all the traders that this time in view of the complete ban, do not do any kind of storage," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday sought an appointment with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav to discuss measures to be taken to reduce pollution in the national capital.

Meanwhile, to address the problem of smog in Delhi-NCR because of stubble burning in the adjoining states of Haryana, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, the Central Government has released Rs 496 crores to subsidise the machinery that is required in-situ management of the crop residue.

For the past few years, Delhi and its adjoining areas have been badly affected by severe air pollution leading to the worst Air Quality Index (AQI) owing to smog caused by stubble burning, firecrackers bursting accumulated with other problems.