Delhi hit and drag horror: Police hunt for two more accused, top updates

Police, forensics team recreate crime scene

Kanjhawala death case: In the latest update in the ongoing investigation in the Kanjhawala death case, police are now searching for two more people who are suspected of having shielded the accused. Meanwhile, they have found no connection between the victim and the five accused in the case where a 20-year-old woman was dragged to death in Delhi on January 1.

Delhi’s Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Sagar Preet Hooda informed the media that as many as 18 teams are involved in the probe where all angles are being looked at. The police are exploring the legal process to take the case to a fast track court. On the basis of the CCTV footage and call records reviewed, the police have found the involvement of two more people who may have shielded the accused. Search for two persons, identified as Ashutosh and Ankush, is underway and the police have added them as accused in the case.

Apart from the interrogation of the five accused arrested, police have also recorded the statement of eyewitness and victim Anjali’s ‘friend’ Nidhi. No connection has been found between the accused and the eyewitness in the investigation till now. Furthermore, police have also not found any link between the victim and the accused.

Police also said that there is no relevance to the case if the victim was drunk or not. “We can only give a statement if she was drunk or not only after the post-mortem report, it does not have relevance to this case, as it is a case u/s 304 IPC,” Special CP(L&O) said.

Meanwhile, the police is also conducting an internal inquiry over the delayed Police PCR response. “If there is any human error, disciplinary actions will be taken against the responsible,” Special CP(L&O) added.

20-year-old Anjali was dragged to her death in the early hours of 2023 after a car carrying 5 men hit her scooter. The victim got entangled in the wheel of the car and was dragged for about 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala, suffering fatal injuries on the way.

As per the police probe, the accident took place after 2:04-2:06 am and the body of the victim was found lying on the road at around 4:15 am. The police have said that it is not possible to say how long the victim’s body was dragged but said that the distance between the accident point and the point where the body was found is around 10-12 km. The accused were aware that there was a human body being dragged under the car, the police said.

