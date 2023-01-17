Delhi-Greater Noida elevated road to end Noida Film City jam, will join Mahamaya Flyover with Mayur Vihar, work slow

Mayur Vihar Delhi, Mahamaya Flyover news: The original project cost was Rs 605.32 crore. (File)

The Chilla Elevated Road project, which will connect Delhi and Greater Noida directly, has been bogged down by slow progress. The Noida Authority has now started the works with new vigour. The authority has sent a proposal to IIT Delhi for the estimation of the project cost. The road will cost around Rs 801 crore. IIT Delhi will, however, figure out the exact cost after which the proposal will be sent to the Uttar Pradesh government.

The elevated road will be built from Delhi's Chilla to Noida's Mahamaya Flyover, where the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway starts. With this, the entire road till Pari Chowk from Delhi will become a non-stop, high-speed corridor. The elevated road will be joined with Delhi's Mayur Vihar. The road will be 5.96 kilometers long. This will end the traffic jam near Noida's film city.

The road's foundation stone was laid down by CM Yogi Adityanath on January 25, 2019. Since January 2020, the construction work hasn't progressed.

The bridge has been made by the Noida Authority and the UP government. According to Tricity, the government hasn't disbursed any money even though the authority has invested Rs 74 crore.

For this project, the authorities have made the budget six times but the work hasn't picked up pace. Only 13 percent of the construction work has been finished.