Delhi govt appoints advocates as 2 special public prosecutors for trial in Ankit Saxena murder case

The Delhi government Friday appointed advocates Rebecca Mammen John and Vishal Gosain as special public prosecutors for the trial in Ankit Saxena murder case.

Saxena, 23, was stabbed to death in West Delhi's Khyala area allegedly by family members of a woman with whom he was in a relationship.

The Delhi Home Department Friday issued a notification appointing John and Gosain as special public prosecutors.

"Here is the notification for appointing special public prosecutors for the murder trial of Ankit Saxena.

"The Government of Delhi wants to ensure that culprits get strictest possible punishment," AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj tweeted with the notification copy.

It came a day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia handed over cheques of Rs 15 lakh each to families of Saxena and Dhruv Tyagi.

Bharadwaj and Madipur MLA Girish Soni Thursday visited the residence of Saxena.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had earlier assured Saxena's family of financial and legal support after the incident.

Sisodia also visited the residence of Tyagi, 51, who was killed in Moti Nagar last month while defending his daughter from attempted harassment.

Both the killings had led to communal tensions in their respective areas.