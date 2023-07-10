Headlines

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's villainous avatar, bald look, Deepika Padukone's cameo steal the show in Atlee's actioner

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT her package is…

Lived in Mumbai chawl, founded Rs 4,14,000 crore company, he is not Dhirubhai Ambani

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's villainous avatar, bald look, Deepika Padukone's cameo steal the show in Atlee's actioner

Actors who have appeared bald on screen

Healthy skin:10 Superfoods for healthy skin

Weight loss: Detox water benefits, recipes to lose extra fat

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma Trolled For Their Outfits, Ashoke Pandit reacts to 72 Hoorain trailer & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 29

J&K: Police personnel, locals join hands to clean-up historical Rani Talab park in Ramban

At least 15 dead after truck hits vehicle in Canada's Manitoba

Manushi Chhillar opens up on her debut film Samrat Prithviraj failing at box office: 'I feel I got what I wanted'

Here's how Vijay Varma reacted to his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth's song Kaavaalaa from Jailer

Hema Malini reveals a director made a shocking request asking her to remove saree pin

Homeindia

india

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

Manish Sisodia's bail application will be heard by the Supreme Court on July 14.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 11:21 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Delhi high court previously gave Sisodia permission to see his unwell wife at his home. He has been detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since his arrest on February 26 for his suspected involvement in the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam, which has since been abandoned. On May 30, the high court declined to grant him bail in the CBI case.

In the Delhi Excise Policy-Related Money Laundering Case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached two movable properties of detained AAP leader Manish Sisodia and his wife in addition to bank deposits totalling Rs. 11.49 lakh of the former Deputy Chief Minister last week.

The investigation agency has obtained a preliminary order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize assets worth 52.24 crores of the Sisodia couple. 

According to Kejriwal, the ED ordered several TV networks to broadcast the news that Sisodia's properties worth 52 crore had been attached. 

The AAP chief added that his former deputy Sisodia's two assets included two flats, one of which was purchased in 2018 for Rs 65 lakh and the other for Rs 5 lakh in 2004-2005. In addition, the ED also attached a bank account in Sisodia's name with 11 lakh in it.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

This man ran grocery shop, started his business from kitchen, then built Rs 500 crore company

Meet Muzna Masood Malik, model, TikTok star who married Pakistani cricketer Haris Rauf

Virat Kohli: Check his weight loss diet plan, workout routine, know what he avoids in a meal

Kanwar Yatra 2023: Schools, colleges shut in some UP districts including Meerut, polytechnic exam postponed

Viral video: Saree-clad woman's sizzling dance to 'Mujhe Budhha Mil Gaya' impresses internet

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

Cyclone Biparjoy: Arab astronaut shares stunning photos of massive wind strom, see pics

Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone: 5 times Bollywood celebs wore outfits that we can afford too

In Pics: Cyclone Biporjoy wreaks havoc amid landfall in Gujarat's Kutch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE