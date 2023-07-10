Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

Manish Sisodia's bail application will be heard by the Supreme Court on July 14.

The Delhi high court previously gave Sisodia permission to see his unwell wife at his home. He has been detained by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) since his arrest on February 26 for his suspected involvement in the Delhi Liquor Policy Scam, which has since been abandoned. On May 30, the high court declined to grant him bail in the CBI case.

In the Delhi Excise Policy-Related Money Laundering Case, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) attached two movable properties of detained AAP leader Manish Sisodia and his wife in addition to bank deposits totalling Rs. 11.49 lakh of the former Deputy Chief Minister last week.

The investigation agency has obtained a preliminary order under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to seize assets worth 52.24 crores of the Sisodia couple.

According to Kejriwal, the ED ordered several TV networks to broadcast the news that Sisodia's properties worth 52 crore had been attached.

The AAP chief added that his former deputy Sisodia's two assets included two flats, one of which was purchased in 2018 for Rs 65 lakh and the other for Rs 5 lakh in 2004-2005. In addition, the ED also attached a bank account in Sisodia's name with 11 lakh in it.