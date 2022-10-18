‘Delhi excise policy case fake, Operation Lotus advancing in capital,’ says Manish Sisodia; CBI dismisses allegations

Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia (File photo)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday regarding the Delhi excise policy case and the alleged liquor scam. After the questioning, Sisodia made a string of sensational claims against the CBI.

Sisodia, who also holds the Education portfolio in the Delhi government, said that during the CBI questioning, he was offered to quit the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by the central agency and was promised that he will be made the Chief Minister of Delhi if he does so.

He further said that the Delhi excise policy case was “fabricated” and that the main agenda behind the alleged scam was to advance ‘Operation Lotus’. The AAP leader, who is the right-hand man of Arvind Kejriwal, said that he was given two options – either take the Delhi CM post or face jail.

While addressing reporters after his 9-hour questioning, Sisodia said, “BJP says there is a Rs 10,000 crore excise scam. I found at the CBI office that there is no scam and the case is fake. The fake case against me is a conspiracy to make BJP's 'Operation Lotus' success in Delhi.”

He further said that he was being pressured to quit AAP during the CBI questioning. The Delhi minister said, “Pressure was put on me to quit AAP. I was offered Delhi CM's post or face a jail term.”

CBI, further, had to step forward and clarify its stance on the allegations put forward by Manish Sisodia. The central agency refuted all the claims made by the AAP leader and said that the questioning was conducted in a professional manner.

In an official statement, the CBI said, “Some sections of the media have aired a video in which, after leaving the CBI office, Shri Manish Sisodia has stated on camera that during his questioning in CBI, he was threatened to leave his political party and similar such insinuations. CBI strongly refutes these allegations and reiterates that the examination of Shri Sisodia was carried out in a professional and legal manner strictly as per the allegations against him in the FIR. The investigation of the case will continue as per law.”

