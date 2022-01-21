Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal suggests ending weekend curfew, other restrictions - Here's why

The Delhi government has proposed lifting weekend curfew, end odd even system for opening of shops and allow private offices to run with 50 per cent staff in the city, official sources said on Friday.

The decision to ease the restrictions has been taken in consideration of the declining number of Covid-19 cases in the city. Adhering to this, a proposal to ease restrictions has been sent to Lt Governor Anil Baijal for his consent.

The weekend curfew imposed in view of rise in Covid cases will be in place from 10 PM Friday and continue till Monday 5 AM. It will be done away with if the LG grants permission to the Delhi government's proposal.

As per data shared by Delhi Health Department, the city on Thursday reported 12,306 fresh COVID-19 cases and 43 more fatalities due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate dipped to 21.48 per cent.

After the city registered a record single-day rise of 28,000 cases earlier, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the peak of third Covid-19 waves seems to have passed in Delhi. Nevertheless, he warned that the city is still not out of danger zones and there is a dire need to monitor the changing trends before planning to ease restrictions.

The authorities have currently imposed a Yellow alert (Level 1) of the Covid Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in Delhi amid the COVID-19 surge, with certain restrictions in place such as the closure of educational institutes, gyms, swimming pools, cinema halls, and other places where gatherings are possible.