Delhi logs 12,306 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, positivity rate at 21.48%

While the national capital is still grappling with the alarming effects of the Omicron variant, it reported 12,306 new Covid cases marking a decrease in the number of infections registered on Wednesday.

The city witnessed 43 deaths and positivity rate now stands at 21.48 per cent.

After the city registered a record single-day rise of 28,000 cases, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that the peak of third Covid-19 waves seems to have passed in Delhi. Nevertheless, he warned that the city is still not out of danger zones and there is a dire need to monitor the changing trends before planning to ease restrictions.

“The numbers have come down to 22-24% from 30%; it has reduced but it is not so low that we can open up everything. Hopefully, the numbers will decline as fast as it went up. But, we have to wait and watch”, he added.

As mentioned by the Union government on Thursday, Delhi’s hospital bed occupancy in the third Covid-19 wave has remained significantly less than the second wave reported last year.

As shared by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan, the hospital bed occupancy remained significantly high from April 1 to almost May 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, the air quality in the city remained in the ‘very poor’ category as Air Quality Index stood at 336. Residents witnessed winter chills with the minimum temperature on Wednesday morning at 10 degrees Cesius.

Based on predictions by the weather department, the city is likely to witness light rainfall from January 21.

