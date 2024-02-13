Twitter
'Delhi Chalo' farmers' protest today: Border security up, traffic advisory issued

Over 200 farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, are participating in the march to demand the acceptance of their key demands from the Central government.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 13, 2024, 05:56 AM IST

Authorities in the national capital have ramped up security measures, transforming the borders at Singhu, Tikri, and Ghazipur into heavily guarded fortresses ahead of the scheduled 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers on Tuesday, February 13.

Over 200 farmers' unions, including the Samyukta Kisan Morcha and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, are participating in the march to demand the acceptance of their key demands from the Central government. 

These demands include a law guaranteeing a minimum support price (MSP), implementation of the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations, pensions for farmers and farm labourers, farm debt waiver, and justice for victims of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Meanwhile, the authorities have announced traffic diversions and restrictions, aiming to minimise disruptions caused by the farmers protest. 

Traffic diversions came in effect at Singhu border from February 12 for commercial vehicles and from February 13 it will be applied for all types of vehicles.

For vehicles heading towards Panipat or Karnal, specific diversion routes have been advised, while vehicles from Delhi heading to Ghaziabad through the Gazipur border have been instructed to take alternative routes.

Similar diversions have been set up around the Tikri border area for heavy and commercial vehicles heading towards Bahadurgarh, Rohtak, etc.

The Noida police has also issued traffic restrictions to avoid chaos in the region.

Notably, extensive security deployments have been made ahead of the farmers protest, including the deployment of police and paramilitary personnel, installation of multiple layers of barricades, and the use of drones to monitor the situation.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed, banning the assembly of people, rallies, and entry of tractor-trolleys carrying people.

As the farmers gear up for their protest, authorities are ensuring strict measures to maintain law and order and prevent any potential disruptions to the capital's functioning.

