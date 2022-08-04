Search icon
Delhi: Unattended tiffin box rings alert in Rohini; bomb squad rushed to spot

Police officials and bomb disposal squad have reached the spot which has been sealed and the surrounding areas have been evacuated.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 06:21 PM IST

Suspicious object found in Rohini - ANI Photo

A suspicious object, reportedly an unattended tiffin box, was found in West Delhi’s Rohini today which prompted a security alert just days ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Bomb disposal squad and police officials rushed to the spot in Prashant Vihar area of Rohini. The National Security Guard was also called in. However, nothing suspcious was found. 

Before the box was opened, the spot was sealed and the surrounding areas was cordoned off and evacuated.

 

The national capital remains on high alert ahead of the I-Day celebrations and amid threats by terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba to carry out terror attacks in Delhi.   

