Delhi: Unattended tiffin box rings alert in Rohini; bomb squad rushed to spot

Suspicious object found in Rohini - ANI Photo

A suspicious object, reportedly an unattended tiffin box, was found in West Delhi’s Rohini today which prompted a security alert just days ahead of the Independence Day celebrations.

Bomb disposal squad and police officials rushed to the spot in Prashant Vihar area of Rohini. The National Security Guard was also called in. However, nothing suspcious was found.

Before the box was opened, the spot was sealed and the surrounding areas was cordoned off and evacuated.

The national capital remains on high alert ahead of the I-Day celebrations and amid threats by terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba to carry out terror attacks in Delhi.