Delhi: 10-year-old boy dies after being sexually assaulted by 3 friends

Representational Image

A 10-year-old Delhi boy who was sexually abused and brutalized by three friends, including a relative, died this morning while receiving treatment at the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP) of the Delhi government.

All of the children involved are between the ages of 10 and 12, from the same community, and live in northeast Delhi's New Seelampur area.

On September 22, the Seelampur police station received a call from LNJP Hospital informing them that a youngster, around 10 years old, had been hospitalised following a violent attack three days prior. A police team arrived at the hospital and talked with the child's parents, who refused to provide a statement, according to officers. The child was then placed under medical supervision.

In this regard, the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) sent a notice to the police and urged harsh punishment against the offenders. According to the DCW, it received a complaint from a woman who said her kid was sexually molested by strangers who even placed a rod into his private parts.

Doctors believe the boy's health was worsened by his family's failure to bring him to the hospital four days before.

The family did not make a public statement until September 24. Following police-arranged counseling, the boy's mother ultimately revealed that her son had been physically abused and sodomized by three of his friends for a debt that the family was having difficulty repaying on time.

A complaint was filed based on her statement under sections 377 (Unnatural Offenses) and 34 (Common Intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection Of Children Sexual Offenses Act.

The suspects, according to the woman, also beat up her son with bricks and rods.

Two of the minors who assaulted the victim, including the cousin, were caught and brought before the Juvenile Justice Board, while police are still looking for the third.



