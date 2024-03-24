Twitter
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to visit Siachen today, will celebrate Holi with military personnel

The Siachen Glacier, at the height of around 20,000 ft in the Karakoram range, is known as the highest militarised zone in the world, where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Shivam Verma

Updated : Mar 24, 2024, 06:12 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Image source: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that he will visit Siachen area -- the world's highest battlefield -- on March 24 and celebrate Holi with the armed forces personnel deployed there. The festival of colour will be celebrated from March 24-25.

"Tomorrow, 24th March, I shall be in Siachen, the world’s highest battlefield. Looking forward to celebrate Holi with the Armed Forces personnel deployed there," Singh posted on X.

The Siachen Glacier at the height of around 20,000 ft in the Karakoram range is known as the highest militarised zone in the world where the soldiers have to battle frostbite and high winds.

Avalanches and landslides are common at the glacier during the winters and temperatures can drop to as low as minus 60 degrees Celsius.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
