Days before Imran Khan's meeting with Donald Trump, Pak arrests Hafiz Saeed

Caving into mounting international pressure, Pakistan on Wednesday arrested 26/11 Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed while he was on his way from Lahore to Gujranwala. Saeed was arrested by Pakistan Punjab province's Counter-Terrorism Department and has been sent to seven-day judicial remand. The arrest comes days before Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan heads to the US on a bilateral visit.

Reacting to the development, US President Donald Trump tweeted, “After a ten-year search, the so-called “mastermind” of the Mumbai terror attacks has been arrested in Pakistan. Great pressure has been exerted over the last two years to find him!”

Interestingly, Saeed's arrest is also being seen as Pakistan acting under the pressure of Financial Action Task Force (FATF) that has decided to keep Islamabad on its 'greylist' after missing two deadlines to meet its anti-terror financing commitments. It has also be warned of 'blacklisting' in October if commitments weren't met.

This is not the first time that Saeed has been arrested. Previously, the Pakistani courts had released him due to a 'lack of evidence'.

Earlier this month, the provincial Punjab government had slapped terror financing charges against Saeed and the trusts run by him.

New Delhi, meanwhile, has also been asking Islamabad to take “credible, verifiable, irreversible and sustainable measures” on terror groups and against the financing of terror from any territory under its control.

The four main members of Jamat-ud-Dawa (JUD) who have been mentioned in the cases were — Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, Abdul Rehman Makki (Saeed's brother-in-law), Ameer Hamza and Mohammad Yahya Aziz.

According to Punjab government officials, “Cases reveal that these individuals have been involved in raising funds to facilitate terror activities.” and “operating under the umbrella of charities, funnelling funds to terror suspects”.

