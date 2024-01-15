Davos World Economic Forum meeting 2024: Check full list of leaders set to represent India

Representing India at the meeting are three union ministers, three chief ministers, and over a hundred CEOs.

More than 28,000 leaders from around the world are gathering for the 54th World Economic Forum Annual Meeting starting this Monday in Davos, Switzerland. The meeting will bring together over 100 governments, major international organisations, 1,000 forum partners, along with civil society leaders, experts, youth representatives, social entrepreneurs, and news outlets.

Representing India at the meeting are three union ministers, three chief ministers, and over a hundred CEOs, according to Hindustan Times.

Among the prominent global figures attending are Li Qiang (Premier of China), Emmanuel Macron (President of France), António Guterres (UN Secretary-General), Kristalina Georgieva (Managing Director, International Monetary Fund), Ajay S. Banga (President, World Bank Group), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (Director-General, World Trade Organisation).

Here's a look at the Indian representation at Davos WEF meet 2024:

- Union Minister Smriti Irani

- Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

- Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri

- Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

- Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

- Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

- RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das

- Gautam Adani

- Nadir Godrej

- Sajjan Jindal

- Roshni Nadar Malhotra

- Nandan Nilekani

- Sumant Sinha

- Sanjiv Bajaj

- Kumar Mangalam Birla

- N Chandrasekaran

The World Economic Forum is an international non-governmental organisation for public-private sector collaboration based in Cologny, Switzerland.

The focus of the 54th Annual Meeting will be fundamental principles that build trust, such as transparency, consistency, and accountability, according to the forum's official website.