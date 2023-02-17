Search icon
David Warner shops in this Noida Sector 18 mall, meets 'Sachin Tendulkar'

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 17, 2023, 08:25 AM IST

Australian cricketer David Warner was in Noida recently. He shared a video of him shopping in Noida Sector 18. Noida is close to Delhi. It is one of the most posh regions in Delhi and NCR.

The Australian Cricket Team in India for a four-test match series. India is playing Australia in the second test match from the Arun Jaitley stadium, Delhi. It appears that David Warner wanted to have a little fun after the gruelling session in the nets.

In the first test match, Team Australia was defeated comprehensively by Team India by an innings and 132 runs.

David Warner reached Noida to destress. He did some shopping in Noida's Mall of India. He also posed with the wax statue of his friend and Indian cricket legend, Sachin Tendulkar.

The Mall of India has the famous Madame Tussauds museum.

The Mall of India is one of the biggest malls in India. It has also the high-end brands and is one of the most up-market malls of the country. 

