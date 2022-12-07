LIVE Updates | Darang Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: Puran Chand from BJP wins

LIVE Updates | Darang Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: BJP's Puran Chand or Congress' Kaul Singh?

Vote counting for the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election, which started on Decmber 8, indicated BJP's Puran Chand leading after the EC trends came. Puran Chand of BJP secured victory from Darang seat with the margin of 618 votes. 55.74 lakh registered voters participated in voting for 68 seats in the Assembly election of 2022 on November 12, with a turnout of over 75%. Vote tallyinghas started at 8 am, and results will be officially announced by 5:30 pm.

Congress party has made a number of commitments, including providing all women with Rs. 1,500 per month as part of the "Har Ghar Lakshmi" scheme, 300 free power units, and five lakh jobs over the following five years. Additionally, a Rs 680 crore StartUp fund has been announced.

The BJP has pledged to adopt the Uniform Civil Code, create eight lakh jobs in the state, provide scooters to college-bound girls, and give bicycles to under-privileged schoolgirls. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a newcomer to Himachal and a candidate in 67 of 68 seats, has been relatively passive as the election has taken the form of a direct fight between the BJP and the Congress in keeping with historical trends.

Darang Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: Candidates

The Darang seat in the Himachal Pradesh Assembly election of 2022 saw a total of 3 candidates running. Puran Chand will be competing against Ramesh Kumar of the BSP and Kaul Singh of the Congress. In contrast, there were 6 candidates vying for this seat in 2017 and 6 in the Assembly elections of 2012. Darang is made up of the following tehsils in the Himachal Pradeshi district of Mandi: Padhar Tehsil; Aut Sub-Tehsil & KC Rehardhar of Sadar mandi Tehsil.

Darang Himachal Assembly Election Result 2022: Past elections

Darang was one of the 44 seats won by the BJP in the 2017 assembly elections. Jawahar Thakur of the BJP defeated Kaul Singh of the INC in this seat in the 2017 Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections by a margin of 6,541, or 10.02% of the entire votes cast for the seat. In this seat, the BJP received 47.22% of the vote in 2017.

By a margin of 2,232 votes, or 3.92% of the total votes cast in the constituency, Kaul Singh of the INC defeated Jawahar Lal of the BJP to win this seat in 2012. INC received 49.7% of the vote in the seat.

