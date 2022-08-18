Dahi Handi recognised as adventure sport in Maharashtra: Know all benefits participants will get

In the Assembly on Thursday, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde stated in the Assembly that the Maharashtra government has chosen to give "Dahi Handi," a popular celebration in which a human pyramid is created to smash an earthen pot filled with curd hanging in the air during Janmashtami, adventure sport status.

Young participants (referred to as govindas) in Dahi Handi events, which are held to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, would be able to apply for government posts under the sports quota because of the adventure sports tag. On the eve of Krishna Janmashtami, which will be held with no restrictions this year, the CM announced that participants or their families would receive compensation in the event that players suffer deaths or other injuries while building human pyramids.

"The Maharashtra government has decided to recognise formation of human towers as part of Dahi Handi celebrations as an adventure sport. With this recognition, the players will become eligible to apply for government jobs under the sports quota," CM Shinde said in Lok Sabha.

Here’s all you need to know about the benefits

In the event that "Govindas" (participants) suffer fatalities or other injuries while building human pyramids, participants or their families will be compensated with Rs 10 lakh as compensation from the state government.

According to him, a player who sustains significant injuries will get Rs 7 lakh, while a player who has fractures will be given Rs 5 lakh.

The state government would also cover the participants' medical expenses if they sustain injuries.

As the government has withdrawn all restrictions relating to the coronavirus, the Dahi Handi festival is set to be performed on a large scale like it was before the pandemic across the state, particularly in Mumbai, on Friday after two years of restrained celebrations. During the celebration, groups of "govindas" compete with one another by shattering Dahi Handis, which are earthen pots hung in the air and filled with yoghurt.

