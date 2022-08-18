Delhi reports 1,964 new cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate drops to 9.42%

File Photo

The national capital on Thursday reported 1,964 new Covid-19 infections, an increase of 312 cases as compared to the previous day's tally. Delhi reported 8 deaths due to the contagious virus, the city's health department bulletin stated.

The cumulative positive rate now stands at 9.42 per cent.

With Thursday's tally, the total infection tally now stands at 1,90,03,355 while the active cases stand at 6,826.

Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,652 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent, while eight more people succumbed to the disease, according to official data.

Delhi Lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena has appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and also said that the "pandemic is far from over".

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that 90 per cent of COVID-19 patients at city hospitals are doubly vaccinated and only 10 per cent took a precautionary dose.