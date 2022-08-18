Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeDelhi

Delhi reports 1,964 new cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate drops to 9.42%

With Thursday's tally, the total infection tally now stands at 1,90,03,355 while the active cases stand at 6,826.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 09:32 PM IST

Delhi reports 1,964 new cases in last 24 hours, positivity rate drops to 9.42%
File Photo

The national capital on Thursday reported 1,964 new Covid-19 infections, an increase of 312 cases as compared to the previous day's tally. Delhi reported 8 deaths due to the contagious virus, the city's health department bulletin stated. 

The cumulative positive rate now stands at 9.42 per cent.

With Thursday's tally, the total infection tally now stands at 1,90,03,355 while the active cases stand at 6,826.

 

Delhi on Wednesday reported 1,652 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent, while eight more people succumbed to the disease, according to official data.

Delhi Lieutenant governor (L-G) VK Saxena has appealed to people to adhere to Covid-appropriate behaviour and also said that the "pandemic is far from over".

Meanwhile, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said that 90 per cent of COVID-19 patients at city hospitals are doubly vaccinated and only 10 per cent took a precautionary dose.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Viral Photos of the Day: Taapsee Pannu sizzles in bodycon dress, Karan Kundrra poses for paps
In pics: Ek Villian Returns star Disha Patani looks like a 'doll' in her latest viral photos
Photos of BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung, BLACKPINK's Lisa in private jet break internet
Shamshera: Know whopping fee Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt charged for film
Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Massive discounts on Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 12, iPhone 11
Speed Reads
More
First-image
ITBP Recruitment 2022: Apply for Sub Inspector (Staff Nurse) posts at itbpolice.nic.in before THIS date, details here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.