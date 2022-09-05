CCTV footage shows Cyrus Mistry's car minutes before his accident in Maharashtra's Palghar

Screengrab from CCTV footage.

A day after Cyrus Mistry's death in a car crash, a CCTV footage has surfaced showing his Mercedes SUV on the road moments before his accident on Sunday afternoon. In the 16-second video clip, one can see Mistry's Mercedes car moving swiftly on the road. The accident took place at Charoti in Palgarh district near Mumbai.

The former Tata Sons chairman Cyrus Mistry was travelling in a Mercedes with Darius Pandole, a former independent director in the Tata Group, his wife Anahita Pandole and brother Jehangir Pandole.

As per the officials, both Mistry and Pandole, seated in the rear, were not wearing seat belts. The officials have noted that prima facie, the luxury car was speeding when the accident took place on Sunday afternoon.

The Mercedes car covered a distance of 20 km in just nine minutes after crossing the Charoti check post in Maharashtra's Palghar district, 120 km away from Mumbai, as per the police officials.

The car hit a road divider on a bridge over the Surya river, killing Mistry and Pandole on the spot. Mistry was returning to Mumbai from Ahmedabad when the tragedy struck. The car was driven by Mumbai-based gynaecologist Anahita Pandole.

Elaborating on the importance of wearing seat belts, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra tweeted on Monday: "I resolve to always wear my seat belt even when in the rear seat of the car. And I urge all of you to take that pledge too. We all owe it to our families."

