Cyclone Yaas: Indian Railways cancels several trains, flight operations likely to hit - check details

Due to severe cyclonic storm Yaas, the Indian Railways has cancelled 90 trains running on Bengal, Odisha route as a precautionary measure. While the Eastern Railways cancelled 25 trains till May 29, Northern Railway has cancelled over a dozen trains from Delhi to and from Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha, and Southern Railway has also temporarily cancelled several train services due to Cyclone Yaas.

Previously, the national transporter had cancelled several other train services due to the low occupancy of passengers.

Cyclone Yaas, which is bearing down on Bengal and Odisha from the Bay of Bengal, will make landfall near Balasore coast in Odisha, 240km from Kolkata on May 26 at noon with a thunderous wind speed of 155kmph - 165kmph.

Due to Cyclone Yaas, the Indian Railways has decided to cancel various trains origin/destination from/at Bhubaneswar and Puri and trains passing through ECoR in Howrah-Chennai Main Line. Earlier on Monday, the railways cancelled 16 more trains due to Yaas.

List of cancelled Trains

Train no. 02074 from Bhubaneswar to Howrah cancelled on 25, 26, 27 MayTrain no. 02073 from Howrah to Bhubaneswar cancelled on 25, 26, 27 MayTrain no. 02088 from Puri to Howrah cancelled on 25, 26, 27 MayTrain no. 02087 from Howrah to Puri cancelled on 25, 26, 27 MayTrain no. 02245 from Howrah to Yesvantpur cancelled on 25, 26 MayTrain no. 02246 from Yesvantpur to Howrah cancelled on 24, 25 MayTrain no. 02510 from Guwahati to Bengaluru cancelled on 24, 25 MayTrain no. 02509 from Bengaluru to Guwahati cancelled on 27, 28 MayTrain no. 02659 from Nagercoil to Shalimar cancelled on 23 MayTrain no. 02660 from Shalimar to Nagercoil cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 02665 from Howrah to Kanniyakumari cancelled on 24 MayTrain no. 02666 from Kanniyakumari to Howrah cancelled on 29 MayTrain no. 02704 from Secunderabad to Howrah cancelled on 24, 25, 26 MayTrain no. 02703 from Howrah to Secunderabad cancelled on 25, 26, 27 MayTrain no. 02802 from New Delhi to Puri cancelled on 23, 24, 25 MayTrain no. 02801 from Puri to New Delhi cancelled on 24, 25, 26 MayTrain no. 02814 from Anand Vihar to Bhubaneswar cancelled on 24 MayTrain no. 02209 from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 02816 from Anand Vihar to Puri cancelled on 24, 26 MayTrain no. 02815 from Puri to Anand Vihar cancelled on 26, 27 MayTrain no. 02875 from Puri to Anand Vihar cancelled on 25 MayTrain no. 02876 from Anand Vihar to Puri cancelled on 25 MayTrain no. 02821 from Howrah to Chennai cancelled on 24, 25, 26 MayTrain no. 02822 from Chennai to Howrah cancelled on 24, 25, 26 MayTrain no. 02823 from Bhubaneswar to New Delhi cancelled on 25 MayTrain no. 02824 from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 02826 from New Delhi to Bhubaneswar cancelled on 24 MayTrain no. 02861 from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar cancelled on 26, 27 MayTrain no. 02862 from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela cancelled on 26, 27 MayTrain no. 02873 from Howrah to Yesvantpur cancelled on 24, 25, 26 MayTrain no. 02874 from Yesvantpur to Howrah cancelled on 24,25,26 MayTrain no. 05228 from Muzaffarpur to Yesvantpur cancelled on 24 MayTrain no. 05227 from Yesvantpur to Muzaffarpur cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 08451 from Hatia to Puri cancelled on 25, 26, 27 MayTrain no. 08452 from Puri to Hatia cancelled on 25, 26, 27 MayTrain no. 08477 from Puri to Y.N.Rishikesh cancelled on 25, 26, 27 MayTrain no. 08478 from Y.N.Rishikesh to Puri cancelled on 24, 25, 26 MayTrain no. 02249 from KSR Bengaluru to New Tinsukia cancelled on 25 MayTrain no. 02250 from New Tinsukia to KSR Bengaluru cancelled on 28 MayTrain no. 02642 from Shalimar to Thiruvananthapuram cancelled on 25 MayTrain no. 02641 from Thiruvananthapuram to Shalimar cancelled on 27 MayTrain no. 02643 from Ernakulam to Patna cancelled on 24, 25 MayTrain no. 02644 from Patna to Ernakulam cancelled on 27, 28 MayTrain no. 02664 from Tiruchchirappalli to Howrah cancelled on 25 MayTrain no. 02663 from Howrah to Tiruchchirappalli cancelled on 27 MayTrain no. 02774 from Secunderabad to Shalimar cancelled on 25 MayTrain no. 02773 from Shalimar to Secunderabad cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 02807 from Santragachi to Chennai cancelled on 25 MayTrain no. 02808 from Chennai to Santragachi cancelled on 27 MayTrain no. 02819 from Bhubaneswar to Anand Vihar cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 02820 from Anand Vihar to Bhubaneswar cancelled on 25 MayTrain no. 05930 from New Tinsukia to Tambram cancelled on 24 MayTrain no. 05929 from Tambram to New Tinsukia cancelled on 27 MayTrain no. 02254 from Bhagalpur to Yesvantpur cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 02253 from Yesvantpur to Bhagalpur cancelled on 29 MayTrain no. 02376 from Jasidih to Tambram cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 02375 from Tambram to Jasidih cancelled on 29 MayTrain no. 02507 from Thiruvananthapuram to Silchar cancelled on 25 MayTrain no. 02508 from Silchar to Thiruvananthapuram cancelled on 27 MayTrain no. 02552 from Kamakhya to Yesvantpur cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 02551 from Yesvantpur to Kamakhya cancelled on 29 MayTrain no. 02611 from Chennai to New Jalpaiguri cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 02612 from New Jalpaiguri to Chennai cancelled on 28 MayTrain no. 02864 from Yesvantpur to Howrah cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 02863 from Howrah to Yesvantpur cancelled on 24 MayTrain no. 02868 from Puducherry to Howrah cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 02867 from Howrah to Puducherry cancelled on 30 MayTrain no. 08419 from Puri to Jaynagar cancelled on 27 MayTrain no. 08420 from Jaynagar to Puri cancelled on 29 MayTrain no. 08450 from Patna to Puri cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 08645 from Howrah to Hyderabad cancelled on 25, 26, 27 MayTrain no. 08646 from Hyderabad to Howrah cancelled on 24, 25, 26 MayTrain no. 08047 from Howrah to Vasco -da -Gama cancelled on 24, 25 MayTrain no. 08048 from Vasco-da-Gama to Howrah cancelled on 25, 27 MayTrain no. 06170 from Villupuram to Purulia cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 06169 from Purulia to Villupuram cancelled on 28 MayTrain no. 06178 from Villupuram to Kharagpur cancelled on 25 MayTrain no. 06177 from Kharagpur to Villupuram cancelled on 27 MayTrain no. 08118 from Mysuru to Howrah cancelled on 23 MayTrain no. 08117 from Howrah to Mysuru cancelled on 28 MayTrain no. 06598 from Howrah to Yesvantpur cancelled on 25 MayTrain no. 06597 from Yesvantpur to Howrah cancelled on 27 MayTrain no. 06578 from Guwahati to Yesvantpur cancelled on 24 MayTrain no. 02516 from Agartala to Bengaluru Cant cancelled on 25 MayTrain no. 02515 from Bengaluru Cant to Agartala cancelled on 25 MayTrain no. 07029 from Guwahati to Secunderabad cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 02837 from Howrah to Puri cancelled on 24, 26 MayTrain no. 02838 from Puri to Howrah cancelled on 24, 26 MayTrain no. 02878 from Ernakulam to Howrah cancelled on 24 MayTrain no. 02877 from Howrah to Ernakulam cancelled on 29 MayTrain no. 02221 from Pune to Howrah cancelled on 24 MayTrain no. 02222 from Howrah to Pune cancelled on 27 MayTrain no. 02818 from Pune to Howrah cancelled on 24 MayTrain no. 02817 from Howrah to Pune cancelled on 29 MayTrain no. 02767 Hazur Sahib Nanded to Santragachi cancelled on 24 MayTrain no. 02768 from Santragachi to Hazur Sahib Nanded cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 02834 from Howrah to Ahmedabad cancelled on 25, 26 MayTrain no. 02833 from Ahmedabad to Howrah cancelled on 25, 29 MayTrain no. 02810 from Howrah to Mumbai CSMT cancelled on 25, 26 MayTrain no. 02809 from Mumbai CSMT to Howrah cancelled on 24, 28 MayTrain no. 02280 from Howrah to Pune cancelled on 25, 26 MayTrain no. 02279 from Pune to Howrah cancelled on 24, 25 MayTrain no. 02804 from Howrah to Ranchi cancelled on 25, 26 MayTrain no. 02803 from Ranchi to Howrah cancelled on 25, 26 MayTrain no. 05021 from Shalimar to Gorakhpur cancelled on 25 MayTrain no. 05022 from Gorakhpur to Shalimar cancelled on 24 MayTrain no. 02906 from Howrah to Okha cancelled on 25 MayTrain no. 02905 from Okha to Howrah cancelled on 30 MayTrain no. 02260 from Howrah to Mumbai CSMT cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 02259 from Mumbai CSMT to Howrah cancelled on 25 MayTrain no. 02227 from Howrah to Purulia cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 02228 from Purulia to Howrah cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 02895 from Howrah to Ranchi cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 02896 from Ranchi to Howrah cancelled on 26 MayTrain no. 02255 from LTT to Kamakhya cancelled on 25 MayTrain no. 02213 from Shalimar to Patna cancelled on 24, 26 MayTrain no. 02214 from Patna to Shalimar cancelled on 25, 27 MayTrain no. 08011/08013 from Howrah to Chakradharpur/Bokaro Steel City cancelled on 26, 27 MayTrain no. 08012/08014 from Chakradharpur/Bokaro Steel City to Howrah cancelled on 25, 26 May

Meanwhile, flights operations at Bhubaneswar, Kolkata, Jharsuguda and Durgapur airport are likely to be hit due to cyclone Yaas. In a statement, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) has directed other airports in the eastern region to be on alert in view of a possibility of change in the path of cyclonic winds.

Railway authorities had also informed that passenger trains will be cancelled from Tuesday onwards in the areas likely to be worst affected, and the freight trains will also be regulated when the wind speed picks up.