Cyclone Tauktae: 22 dead, 65 missing, 186 rescued from ONGC's sunken barge 'P 305'

Cyclone Tauktae: As many as 22 out of the 75 people missing from the barge that sank in the Arabian Sea after getting caught in a severe cyclonic storm are confirmed dead, government sources said. The status of 65 people is yet to be known.

At least 186 have been rescued from the sunken barge with the help of Seaking helicopters, two naval ships, and two offshore supply vessels so far. Five ships of the Indian Navy, several Naval helicopters, and the Indian Coast Guard have been pressed into service to trace and rescue the remaining crew members of the ONGC vessel.

The warship INS Kochi arrived in Mumbai on Wednesday with 125 workmen rescued from barge P305, an accommodation barge that sank amid the cyclone Tauktae fury. Of the 273 people on the ill-fated barge, 186 have been rescued so far by the Indian Navy

The Navy said its personnel battling extreme weather, have so far rescued 186 of the 273 people who were onboard barge P305 and also two from tugboat Varaprada. Three barges and an oil rig with 707 personnel on board went adrift on Monday.

These included barge P305 with 273 persons, cargo barge GAL Constructor with 137 personnel on board, accommodation barge SS-3 with 196 personnel on board, and the Sagar Bhushan oil rig with 101 personnel on board, officials said.

Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Murlidhar Sadashiv Pawar said the ongoing SAR is among the most challenging search and rescue operations in the last four decades.