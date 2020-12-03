Cyclone Burevi: Amit Shah speaks to Kerala CM, assures all possible support from Centre

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday spoke with Chief Ministers of Tamil Nadu and Kerala in the wake of Cyclone Burevi and assured them of all the possible support from the Centre.

"Have spoken to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan in the wake of Cyclone Burevi. (Narendra) Modi government is committed for all possible support to help people of Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

"Several teams of NDRF are already deployed in both the states," Shah said in a tweet.

Meanwhile, teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have reached several places in Tamil Nadu and Kerala as the two states brace themselves for cyclone Burevi.

"Cyclonic storm Burevi is expected to cross the south Tamil Nadu coast between Pamban and Kanyakumari during December 3 and 4 with a wind speed of 70-80 kmph, gusting at 90 kmph", the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday.

Also read Bay of Bengal system intensifies into cyclone Burevi, to hit Tamil Nadu on December 4

DS Khushwaha, a member of the fourth battalion of the NDRF, told news agency ANI that the teams were well equipped and ready to take on any natural calamity that may occur.

"A total of eight teams have been deployed. The India Meteorological Department issued a red alert here in Thiruvananthapuram so for the last two days, we have been checking areas prone to landslide and floods. NDRF workers are also present at the coast. We will be able to reach quickly and swiftly in case any disaster occurs. We are ready for any disaster and well equipped," Khushwaha said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the state was on a high alert in view of Cyclone Burevi.

(With agency inputs)