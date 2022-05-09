Cyclone Asani intensifies into severe storm, IMD issues rainfall alert in 3 states

File photo

Cyclone Asani has now intensified into a severe cyclonic storm, prompting the weather agencies to issue an alert in three states. The storm is very likely to move northwestwards till Tuesday night and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coasts.

According to the Meteorological Centre in Bhubaneswar, an alert for storms and rainfall has been issued in three states, where Cyclone Asani is expected to have its maximum impact in India. In a tweet, the Indian Meteorological Department had said that the cyclone will transform into a “severe cyclonic storm” in a span of 12 hours.

“The CS ‘Asani’ over Southeast BoB moved northwestwards and lay centered at 1130 hours IST of today, over the same region about 530 km west-northwest of Car Nicobar (Nicobar Islands), 440 km west of Port Blair (Andaman Islands), 900 km southeast of Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh),” IMD had said.

Light to moderate rainfall is very likely to commence from Tuesday (May 9) evening at many places over districts of coastal Odisha and heavy rainfall (7 -11cm) is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, and Puri, added the Meteorological Centre.

SCS ‘Asani’ over Southeast and adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal, about 570 km west-northwest of Port Blair. To move northwestwards till 10th May night and reach Westcentral and adjoining Northwest Bay of Bengal off North AP & Odisha coast: India Meteorological Department pic.twitter.com/wO8k3sYceJ — ANI (@ANI) May 8, 2022

Further, the IMD has issued an alert in three states – Odisha, West Bengal, and Andhra Pradesh – as the states are expected to experience heavy rains and fast-moving winds from May 9 or 10, in view of Cyclone Asani.

Fishermen are advised not to venture into the deep sea area over the central parts of the Bay of Bengal on May 9-10 and over Northwest Bay of Bengal from May 10-12, as per the weather department. Fishermen whoever out at sea are advised to return to the coast by the morning of 10th May.

Cyclone Asani is a name given by Sri Lanka that means ‘wrath’ in Sinhalese. India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday morning said that the cyclonic storm named ‘Asani’ is expected to further intensify in the next 24 hours.

(With ANI inputs)

