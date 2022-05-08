Cyclone Asani likely to further intensify into severe cyclone; IMD issues alert for Kolkata, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

Cyclone Asani: Fishermen have been advised to avoid going into the sea off Bengal and Odisha.

New Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the storm in the Bay of Bengal has intensified into Cyclone Asani on Sunday and will trigger speed upto 75 km per hour. Though it is expected to grow stronger, it will likely calm down in a week without making a landfall. However, it will affect weather in several east coast states, including Andhra Pradesh and Odisha. IMD said Cyclone Asani laid centred over southeast Bay of Bengal 380 km west of Port Blair in the Andaman Islands at 5:30 am.

The weather office said northern Andhra Pradesh and Odisha coastal areas may receive heavy rains from Tuesday and experience rapid winds. Southern parts of West Bengal, including Kolkata, may also receive rains on Tuesday morning.

It is likely to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.

"It is very likely to move northwestwards and intensify further into a Severe Cyclonic Storm over east central Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours," the Weather office said.

The storm may trigger winds upto 111 km per hour in the Bay of Bengal on Monday.

Fishermen have been advised to avoid going into the sea off Bengal and Odisha from May 10 onwards until further notice.

