Cresent moon sighted in UAE, India likely to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on June 5

Muslims in several countries will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Tuesday while India is most likely to observe the religious festival on June 5, Wednesday.

UAE declared Tuesday, June 4, as the first day of Shawwal 1440 Hijri, marking the beginning of Eid Al Fitr, Wam reported on Monday. The Moon-sighting Committee announced the beginning of the month of Shawwal on Tuesday after its meeting. India is one of the countries which does not follow UAE in observing Eid-ul-Fitr and Indian Muslims will observe the day depending on the sighting of the moon.

Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month Ramzan. Muslims all over the world celebrate the day by conducting prayer services and donating money to charity.

Eid falls on the first day of the month Shawwal. Eid is observed after the night where the young crescent becomes clearly visible. Therefore, Eid celebrations vary from country to country and region to region depending on their geographical location.

The Eid prayer is offered at the mosque which is followed by a sermon. After that, the Muslims ask for Allah's mercy, peace and forgiveness for all living beings across the world.

After the prayers are offered, the faithful crowd lifts their hand to their ears and chants 'Allahu Akbar' which symbolises the greatness of God. Apart from fasting for a month during the month of Ramzan, Allah commands the faithful to pay Zakat-al-Fitr before offering prayers on Eid.

The Islamic calendar follows the lunar cycle, unlike the Gregorian Calendar which is followed by the West. The holy month of Ramadan takes place in the ninth month of the Islamic year and depends on when the moon is sighted and the same applies for Eid.

Muslims all over the world have been observing the month-long fast of Ramzan and are eagerly waiting to know the date of Eid-ul-Fitr.