COVID-19: Weekend lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Kalyan- Dombivali, here's what is allowed

Vir Das on biggest learning from 'getting cancelled' and how a 'bucket list' led to new Mindfool world tour | Exclusive

PCB adds Imran Khan in new promotional video after social media backlash, says omitted earlier due to..

Watch: Priyanka Chopra serves food to staff at Jonas Brothers' concert, netizens call her 'most genuine'

Meet Sujal Singh, scored 99.5 percentile in JEE Mains, gave up IIT Delhi seat to...

'Oh My Gadar': Akshay Kumar celebrates OMG 2, Gadar 2 success, thanks viewers for 'greatest week in Indian film history'

Vir Das on biggest learning from 'getting cancelled' and how a 'bucket list' led to new Mindfool world tour | Exclusive

PCB adds Imran Khan in new promotional video after social media backlash, says omitted earlier due to..

Watch: Priyanka Chopra serves food to staff at Jonas Brothers' concert, netizens call her 'most genuine'

5 most stolen cars in India

AI imagines Jannat Zubair, Siddharth Nigam, other popular child actors in horror movie

Checkout Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's super expensive car collection

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Sunny Deol chants Hindustan Zindabad, promotes Gadar 2 with Ameesha Patel at Attari-Wagah border

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in red bodycon gown, fans call her 'sexiest of all'

"He wanted to have a chat": Virat Kohli recalls first interaction with Pakistan's captain Babar Azam

Video: Houses collapses after landslide in Shimla; Rescure operations underway

From YouTube stardom to Bigg Boss triumph: Everything about Elvish Yadav; story and journey

Vir Das on biggest learning from 'getting cancelled' and how a 'bucket list' led to new Mindfool world tour | Exclusive

Watch: Priyanka Chopra serves food to staff at Jonas Brothers' concert, netizens call her 'most genuine'

'Oh My Gadar': Akshay Kumar celebrates OMG 2, Gadar 2 success, thanks viewers for 'greatest week in Indian film history'

India

COVID-19: Weekend lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Kalyan- Dombivali, here's what is allowed

The Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew in the state from March 28 amid a huge spike in COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Mar 27, 2021, 12:45 PM IST

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has now prompted the Kalyan- Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to impose a weekend lockdown in the district on Saturday (March 27) and Sunday (March 28) til further orders.

The KDMC has issued a notice which said that all the establishments except the essential services will remain closed. And restaurants will offer takeaway services only during this period. 

The Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew in the state from March 28 amid a huge spike in COVID-19 cases. The announcement was made by the Chief Minister's Office.

"I do not wish to impose lockdown. But there seems a possibility of healthcare facilities falling short given the rise in number of coronavirus patients," Thackeray was quoted as saying.

India's COVID-19 reached 11,846,652 million as the country finds itself  amid a second wave of the pandemic. Maharashtra on Friday (March 26) reported 6,902 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (March 26), the highest single-day rise since the pandemic began.

The total case tally in Maharashtra stands at 26,37,735. With 112 fatalities recorded on Friday, the total death toll reached 53,907.

