COVID-19: Weekend lockdown imposed in Maharashtra's Kalyan- Dombivali, here's what is allowed

The Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew in the state from March 28 amid a huge spike in COVID-19 cases.

The rising number of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra has now prompted the Kalyan- Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) to impose a weekend lockdown in the district on Saturday (March 27) and Sunday (March 28) til further orders.

The KDMC has issued a notice which said that all the establishments except the essential services will remain closed. And restaurants will offer takeaway services only during this period.

Maharashtra: Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation imposes weekend restrictions (Saturday-Sunday) from today until further orders; all establishments except essential services to remain closed, restaurants to offer takeaway services only — ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021

"I do not wish to impose lockdown. But there seems a possibility of healthcare facilities falling short given the rise in number of coronavirus patients," Thackeray was quoted as saying.

India's COVID-19 reached 11,846,652 million as the country finds itself amid a second wave of the pandemic. Maharashtra on Friday (March 26) reported 6,902 new COVID-19 cases on Friday (March 26), the highest single-day rise since the pandemic began.

The total case tally in Maharashtra stands at 26,37,735. With 112 fatalities recorded on Friday, the total death toll reached 53,907.