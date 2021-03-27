Lockdown in Bengaluru may be reimposed if COVID-19 cases continue to rise: Karnataka Minister

Lockdown in Bengaluru may be imposed in the days to come if coronavirus cases continue to rise, state Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar said. Karnataka has been witnessing a huge surge in COVID-19 cases and the state government has imposed several restrictions in an attempt to contain the spread.

Speaking to reporters, the minister asserted that the government will have no other option than to impose a lockdown if the numbers of cases don't fall. The minister also expressed disappointment over people's complacent behaviour, saying that despite repeated appeals, people are not following the COVID-19 guidelines like wearing masks or maintaining social distancing.

Several states have already imposed a lockdown or partial lockdown. It will become inevitable for the government to consider a lockdown if the cases go further up, the minister told a news outlet. He added that the government is seeking the public's support to bring the cases under control.

Bengaluru Municipal Commissioner N Manjunath Prasada had earlier hinted at reimposing restrictions as well.

This comes as the government has made it mandatory for people from outside Karnataka to carry a negative COVID-19 test report to enter Bengaluru city from April 1. To distinguish those people exposed to the coronavirus, the government has also decided to hand-stamp the infected people.

"With cases likely to increase further in the coming days and after observing that over 60% of cases in Bengaluru comprise interstate travellers, everyone will have to possess an RT-PCR negative report from April 1," Karnataka minister Dr K Sudhakar announced on Thursday.

He added that the rule will be applicable to those, including permanent residents of the city, who arrive in the city from any place outside Karnataka.

With 2,566 patients testing COVID-19 positive in a day, active cases in Karnataka crossed the 19,000-mark after 4 months, said the state health bulletin on Friday.