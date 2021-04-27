COVID-19 news: Puducherry bans sale of liquor amid surge in Coronavirus cases

Amid the rising coronavirus cases, the Puducherry government ordered all categories of liquor shops to remain closed with immediate effect up to midnight of April 30.

"All categories of liquor shops to remain closed with immediate effect up to midnight of 30th April," informed the government of Puducherry.

Puducherry had already banned all sale of liquor, including arrack, toddy and Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) in bars and toddy shops from 2 pm onwards from April 26 to April 30.

According to the Union Health Ministry, there are 7,288 active COVID-19 cases in Puducherry while 748 succumbed to the disease.

India reported 3.52 lakh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the health minister data showed on Monday. This is the highest single-day spike registered since the onset of the pandemic.

A total of 3,52,991 new COVID-19 cases, 2,812 related deaths and 2,19,272 recoveries were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the total active cases to 28,13,658, as per the health ministry`s update on Monday morning.

The total count of positive cases now stands at 1,73,13,163, including 1,95,123 deaths and 1,43,04,382 recoveries.

Also read Bengaluru lockdown: Only these activities will be allowed from tomorrow

(With ANI inputs)