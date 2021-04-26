COVID-19: Kerala imposes fresh curbs, cinemas, malls to remain shut - What's allowed, what's not

Kerala government on Monday imposed new restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. Cinema halls, malls, gyms, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and bars to remain shut, until further orders. The order will come into effect from tomorrow, i.e. April 27, the state government said.

"The state is witnessing an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases in all the districts as a part of second wave of pandemic, in spite of the best efforts of the government to contain the spread of the disease. Several measures have already been initiated to contain the spread of the pandemic. However, it has been assessed that further containment measures are necessary," the government release stated.

Curbs imposed by Kerala government-

1) In religious places, people can be allowed for worship with 2-meter social distancing restricted to a maximum of 50 persons.

2) All meetings (government and private) should be held online.

3) Cinema halls, malls, gyms, clubs, sports complexes, swimming pools, entertainment parks and bars to remain shut, until further orders.

4) Shops and restaurants shall be closed by 7.30 PM. Take-away and home delivery will be allowed to continue till 9 PM. All shops/restaurants are required to minimise interaction with customers/in-house dining. Only bare minimum time will be allowed for the customers in shops. Takeaways and home deliveries as encouraged.

5) Only election-related counting arrangements, essential and emergency services shall be allowed on May 1 and May 2. Officials on election duty, candidates, counting agents, media representatives will be allowed at the counting centres on 2 May. It is mandatory for them to produce final vaccination certificate of two doses or a negative RTPCR test report obtained within 72 hours.

6) All social, political, cultural and religious functions are prohibited until further orders.

7) Only essential services and emergency services permitted on Saturdays and Sundays.

8) Saturdays will remain a holiday for all government/quasi-government offices and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), until further orders.

9) A maximum of 50 persons will be allowed in marriages (duration of about two hours). Marriage events should be registered in the 'Event Registration' module of Covid-19 Jagratha Portal in advance.

10) A maximum of 20 people can take part in funerals.

11) Essential services like health, revenue, disaster management, police, LSGD, labour, food and civil supplies will function without any exemption.

The state will be setting up control rooms for migrant labourers in all districts. Migrant workers will be allowed to continue to work wherever they are.

The order also clarified that all primary sector activities including agriculture, plantation, animal husbandry, dairying, fisheries, forestry etc, all secondary sectors like industries, MSMEs, etc and constructions will continue following Covid protocol and national directives.

According to Union Health Ministry, Kerala has an active COVID-19 case count of 2,19,221 as of 8 am on Monday to which 20,317 new COVID-19 cases have been reported since then and 8,122 recoveries.

A total of 11,81,324 recoveries have been reported. The death toll in the state touched 5,110 with 30 deaths since 8 am on Monday.