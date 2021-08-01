COVID-19: Districts badly affected by second wave unlikely to see intense 3rd wave, says ICMR study

A study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has claimed that districts that were hit badly during the COVID-19 second wave are unlikely to face intense third wave of the deadly viral disease.

ICMR experts said that states must conduct district-level heterogeneity assessments in order to take better steps in to curb the third wave. The assessments suggested by the experts include study of variations in spread and population.

“Talking about a third wave across the entire state may not be helpful as all districts didn’t experience the second wave uniformly. We need district-level infection control and management programmes,” Times of India quoted Samiran Panda, senior epidemiologist and head of ICMR’s Epidemiology and Communicable Diseases Division as saying.

According to Panda, Maharashtra and other states which bore the brunt of the second wave should conduct study to look into district-level heterogeneity as it will help these states to formulate region and population appropriate policies.

Meanwhile, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday told the states to implement strict restrictions in the districts where the positivity of COVID-19 is more than 10 percent. The ministry directed the states to put in place effective measures to prevent crowding and intermingling of people in these districts.

The Centre's statement comes as 10 states are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases or a rise in positivity rate and concerns over a possible third wave of COVID-19. Kerala, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya, Andhra Pradesh, and Manipur are the 10 states showing a rising trend of COVID-19 cases.