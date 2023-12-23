Covid-19: India reports 752 new cases, four deaths as concern for JN.1 variant grows

According to the Health Ministry, up to 325 persons recovered from COVID-19 in the last day, bringing the overall number of recoveries to 4,44,71,212. It was estimated that the country's recovery rate was 98.81 percent.

India records a spike of JN.1, a sub-variant of Covid-19 cases. So far, India has recorded more than 3,420 cases, as per data released by the Union Health Ministry data on Saturday (December 23), while four deaths were reported.

India reported 640 new cases of Covid-19 and one fatality on Friday. The ministry's statistics, which were updated at 8 a.m. today, indicate that the number of current Covid-19 cases increased in 17 states. Among these, the states that were impacted were Kerala (266), Karnataka (70), Maharashtra (15), Tamil Nadu (13) and Gujarat (12).

The ministry reported that there were two deaths reported in Kerala and one each in Karnataka and Rajasthan. The number of fatalities rose to 5,33,332, and the rate of case fatalities was 1.8%.

The government has advised people not to panic and stated that the recent increase in COVID-19 instances is not reason for alarm. As a precaution, the Center has suggested that individuals with comorbidities use face masks.

On Wednesday( December 20), Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya examined the readiness of healthcare facilities nationwide and emphasized the need to remain vigilant against emerging COVID-19 strains.

JN.1 has been categorized by the World Health Organization (WHO) as a variation of interest, different from its parent lineage BA.2.86. The global health organization did, however, stress that, according to available data, the overall danger posed by JN.1 is still minimal.

