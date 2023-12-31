Headlines

COVID-19: India records 841 cases amid JN.1 sub-variant spike

According to the Union Health Ministry, India reported 841 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (30 December)

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Dec 31, 2023, 12:50 PM IST

article-main
Representative image
India reported 841 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday (30 December), according to the Union Health Ministry. This is the highest spike increase in almost seven months or the last 227 days.

As of 8 am, the data showed that the active caseload had increased to 4,309 from 3,997 the day before. With one fatality each in Kerala, Karnataka, and Bihar, the nation has recorded three additional deaths from thevirus.

Before December 5, daily cases had dropped to double digits, signaling the end of a period of relatively low infection rates. The current increase in incidence has been attributed to colder weather and the emergence of the coronavirus JN.1 sub-variant.

Following the January 2020 Covid-19 epidemic, India has reported 5,33,361 deaths and 4.50 crore (4,50,13,272) cases.

Despite the recent rise in cases, India has a high recovery rate (98.81%); 4,44 crore (4,44,75,602) persons have recovered from the sickness.

According to the health ministry, the nation has provided over 220.67 crore doses of the Covid-19 vaccine as part of its national vaccination campaign.

Experts have recommended wearing face masks and avoiding crowded areas for older persons and those with comorbidities, but they have stated that public health actions are not necessary at this time.

As of Friday, nine states have reported 178 instances of the JN.1 sub-variant, with Goa reporting the highest number at 47, followed by Kerala with 41 cases.

JN.1 cases have also been found in the following states: 36 in Gujarat, 34 in Karnataka, 9 in Maharashtra, 4 in Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu, 2 in Telangana, and 1 in Delhi.

