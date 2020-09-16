Coronavirus Outbreak: India's COVID-19 tally tops 50 lakh; death toll hikes to 82,066

With over 90,000 new cases reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 count on Wednesday crossed the 50 lakh-mark, while the death toll has crossed the 82,000-mark as well.

At 9:30 AM on this day, the COVID-19 tally in the country has reached 50,20,360 cases, which include 9,95,933 active cases; 39,42,361 cured, discharged, or migrated patients, and 82,066 deaths.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, as many as 90,123 new COVID-19 cases and 1,290 deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, marking a significant spike.

Total coronavirus cases in the worst-hit state of Maharashtra have crossed the 10.97-lakh mark.

Maharashtra is followed by Andhra Pradesh with 5,83,925 cases. The state crossed Tamil Nadu to take up second place in the list due to a recent massive surge in the number of cases.

Tamil Nadu is third on the list with 5,14,208 cases.

After Tamil Nadu comes Karnataka, where the COVID-19 figure stands at 4,75,265 cases with 3,69,229 patients recovered, and 7,481 fatalities. Uttar Pradesh has reported 3,24,036 cases of which 2,52,097 have recovered and 4,604 patients are dead.

Delhi has reported 2,25,796 positive cases so far of which 1,91,203 patients have recovered and 4,806 patients have lost their lives due to the virus. In West Bengal, as many as 2,09,146 people have confirmed COVID-19, of which 1,81,142 recovered and 4,062 people succumbed to it.

In Kerala, which reported the country's first COVID-19 case, 1,14,034 people have been detected positive for coronavirus so far.