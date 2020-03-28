Coronavirus Outbreak: After JEE (Main), NEET 2020 postponed due to nationwide lockdown

Amid nationwide lockdown over the coronavirus crisis, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 for admission into medical colleges across the country has been postponed.

In view of the hardships faced by the parents and the students due to COVID-19 epidemic, the National Testing Agency has postponed the ensuing NEET (UG) May 2020 examination scheduled to be held on May 3, 2020, the Ministry of Human Resource Development said.

NTA informed that as of now the examination is proposed to be held in the last week of May 2020. The exact date will be announced later after assessing the situation.

Accordingly, the admit cards for the examination which were to be issued on March 27, 2020 will now be issued later on after assessing the situation after April 15.

"NTA requested students and parents to not worry about the Examination and also requested parents to help young students utilize this time for preparing for the Examination and focus on critical concepts in order to close learning gaps if any," the Ministry of HRD said in a press release.

The NTA would keep students updated about the latest developments and would inform about changes with ample time, it said.

The candidates and their parents are advised to keep visiting ntaneet.nic.in and www.nta.ac.in for latest updates. They are also being informed individually through their registered mobile number/ email-id. The candidates can also contact at 8700028512, 8178359845, 9650173668, 9599676953, 8882356803for any further clarification.

Earlier the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 was postponed by the NTA. The JEE Main exam, conducted for admission into IITs and engineering colleges, was to be held in the first and second week of April.