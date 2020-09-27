Coronavirus news: 88,600 new cases emerged in last 24 hours, tally nears 60 lakh

With a single-day spike of 88,600 new coronavirus cases, India's total case count neared 60-lakh mark, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

As many as 1,124 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours taking the total count to 94,503, said the Union Health Ministry.

As per the Ministry, the total number of coronavirus cases stands at 59,92,533 including 9,56,402 active cases, 49,41,628 cured, discharged or migrated.

The active coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stands 2,69,535, Karnataka at 1,01,801, Andhra Pradesh 65,794, Uttar Pradesh 57,086 and Tamil Nadu 46,336.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), the cumulative total samples tested up to September 26 is 7,12,57,836. The number of samples tested on September 26 is 9,87,861.

On Friday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday said that over 5 lakh personal protective equipment per day are being produced by the 110 PPE manufacturers in the country.

"Now we have 110 PPE manufacturers in India, producing over 5 lakh per day. States who used to complain about not getting an adequate number of PPEs, now say they do not have a place to keep them when we talk about sending PPEs," Harsh Vardhan said here at the 79th Foundation Day of Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

The Union Health Minister further said that India has conducted around 7 crore tests for COVID-19 and the recovery rate is improving.

"In the initial phase, the recovery rate stood at 9-12 per cent. But today, the recovery rate is around 82 per cent and the fatality rate is around 1.6 per cent," he said.