Coronavirus Live Updates: No new case in Noida Sector 8, DM debunks rumours

Headlines

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Two MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, know who is second one

27 women MPs participated in Women's Reservation Bill debate in Lok Sabha, all supported

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

DNA TV Show: How India-Canada relations soured over Hardeep Singh Nijjar's killing

Two MPs, including Asaduddin Owaisi, opposed Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha, know who is second one

7 Natural ingredients for Korean glass skin

Batters with most centuries in ODI World Cup history

7 Symptoms of liver problems

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

India's Mohammed Siraj becomes No. 1 ODI bowler after his spell of 6 for 21 in Asia Cup 2023 final

"Want to create new memories": Virat Kohli opens up ahead of ODI Men's cricket World Cup 2023

BTS’ Suga Bids Emotional Goodbye To Fans Before Joining Military, Jin And J-Hope Shower Love

Watch: Sara Ali Khan arrives at ex-beau Kartik Aaryan's residence for Ganpati darshan, video goes viral

Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha wedding: Groom's uncle Pawan Sachdeva reveals details about Raghav's outfit

Captain America actor Chris Evans reveals he hasn't 'worked all year', hints at retirement: 'I feel very satisfied'

HomeIndia

India

Coronavirus Live Updates: No new case in Noida Sector 8, DM debunks rumours

Total cases in India have reached 4789 and death toll is124. New cases in the last 24 hours are 508 along with 13 deaths.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Apr 07, 2020, 11:17 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India crossed 4,200 on Monday with 111 recorded deaths, government data showed. 

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 318 people have been cured of the disease and discharged. There are still 3851 active cases. 

With 748 cases and 45 deaths, Maharashtra is the most affected state in the country, followed by Tamil Nadu (571 cases, 5 deaths), Delhi (503 cases, 7 deaths), Telanagana (321 cases, 7 deaths) and Kerala (314 cases, 2 deaths), according to the data by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. 

The data released by the Maharashtra government, however, put the number of affected people at 868 with 120 fresh cases being reported on Monday. Seven more people died of COVID-19 in the state, taking the total toll so far to 52, a Health official said.

The official said that four of the seven deaths were reported from Mumbai. Rest are from Navi Mumbai, Thane and Vasai. Most of them had a foreign travel history had co-morbidities such as diabetes or hypertension, the official said. 

Here are the live updates: 

23:15 IST Tuesday, 7 April 2020

Uttar Pradesh: 200 people, suspected of coronavirus infection in Noida taken to quarantine centres.

 

23:14 IST Tuesday, 7 April 2020

Haryana: Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 129 after 33 people test positive on Tuesday.

23:13 IST Tuesday, 7 April 2020

Jammu and Kashmir: Number of coronavirus cases in J&K rises to 125 after 15 new infections were detected.

 

19:39 IST Tuesday, 7 April 2020

Total cases in India have reached 4789 and death toll is124. New cases in the last 24 hours are 508 along with 13 deaths.

19:38 IST Tuesday, 7 April 2020

Total cases in Maharashtra climb to 1018. 590 in Mumbai

19:38 IST Tuesday, 7 April 2020
 
Govt deposits Rs 7,825 in accounts of 15.65cr women under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana.
 
16:36 IST Tuesday, 7 April 2020

Till now 326 persons have been discharged after recovery. Till now there are 4,421 COVID19 positive cases in the country, including 354 cases in the last 24 hours: Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry

15:11 IST Tuesday, 7 April 2020

A lot of state governments, as well as experts, are requesting Central Government to extend the lockdown. Central Government is thinking in this direction: Government sources

15:07 IST Tuesday, 7 April 2020

No. of cases in Maharashtra rise to 891

15:05 IST Tuesday, 7 April 2020

Karnataka update:

175 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed. This includes 4 deaths and 25 discharged patients

Total Markaz related cases: 29 (25 Direct contacts, 5 infected with direct contact)

9:59 IST Tuesday, 7 April 2020

Delhi govt to conduct over 1 Lakh tests in the next few days. Random testing to be done in hotspots. Quarantine centres being set up in large numbers. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to brief today at 1 PM about a 5 point plan, formed in the view of the increase in no. of COVID19 cases in Delhi

9:58 IST Tuesday, 7 April 2020

Cases in Rajasthan rise to 325 

9:35 IST Tuesday, 7 April 2020

In last 24 hours, 5 deaths and 354 new cases reported

9:06 IST Tuesday, 7 April 2020

Total coronavirus cases in India reach 4421, death toll 114

Active Cases: 3981

Cured / Discharged: 325

Deaths: 114

Migrated: 1

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Including 66 foreign Nationals) Cured/Discharged/
Migrated		 Death
1 Andhra Pradesh 266 1 3
2 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 10 0 0
3 Arunachal Pradesh 1 0 0
4 Assam 26 0 0
5 Bihar 32 0 1
6 Chandigarh 18 0 0
7 Chhattisgarh 10 8 0
8 Delhi 523 19 7
9 Goa 7 0 0
10 Gujarat 144 22 12
11 Haryana 90 25 1
12 Himachal Pradesh 13 2 1
13 Jammu and Kashmir 109 4 2
14 Jharkhand 4 0 0
15 Karnataka 151 12 4
16 Kerala 327 58 2
17 Ladakh 14 10 0
18 Madhya Pradesh 165 0 9
19 Maharashtra 748 56 45
20 Manipur 2 0 0
21 Mizoram 1 0 0
22 Odisha 21 2 0
23 Puducherry 5 1 0
24 Punjab 76 4 6
25 Rajasthan 288 21 3
26 Tamil Nadu 621 8 5
27 Telangana 321 34 7
28 Tripura 1 0 0
29 Uttarakhand 31 5 0
30 Uttar Pradesh 305 21 3
31 West Bengal 91 13 3
Total number of confirmed cases in India 4421* 326 114

Maharashtra update:

Total cases: 868

Death toll: 52

Cured and discharged: 70

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

लोकप्रिय कहानियाँ

Women's Reservation Bill tabled in Lok Sabha: Know key points of the bill

Traffic advisory: Noida-Greater Noida expressway restrictions for 5 days from tomorrow

IMD weather update: Rainfall predicted in 15 states for next 4 days; check full list here

Mohammed Siraj becomes No.1 bowler in ODIs after sensational outing in Asia Cup 2023

Ind vs Aus: Irfan Pathan expresses 'deep disappointment' over Sanju Samson’s exclusion from Team India squad

MORE

सर्वाधिक देखे गए

Viral photos of the day: Nora Fatehi, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan raise the temperature with their sizzling hot looks

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Ananya Panday shares sizzling photos with sister Rysa Panday, BFF Suhana Khan reacts

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

5 IAS, IPS, IFS officers who later joined politics

MORE

पसंदीदा वीडियो

MORE

डीएनए ऑरिजिनल

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE