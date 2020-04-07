Coronavirus: FCI moved 18.54 lakh MT food grains across India during COVID-19 lockdown

The Food Corporation of India (FCI) sent over enough stocks to states throughout the country to implement PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) wherein 5 KG foodgrain per person every month for next three months has to be distributed free to all National Food Security Act (NFSA) beneficiaries amid coronavirus lockdown across the nation.

In light of the heightened concern on the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in India, the country has been placed under complete lockdown for 21 days from March 24. Authorities have asked citizens to maintain strict social distancing to cut the spread of the virus outbreak.

States like UP, Bihar, Telangana, Assam, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Kerala, Mizoram have all started lifting foodgrains from FCI under this scheme.

Within the next few days, other states will also start lifting the foodgrains for distribution under PMGKAY.

FCI has been working tirelessly to ensure that enough food grain stocks are readily available for distribution in every part of the country during the countrywide lockdown.

In the past 13 days since March 24, FCI moved an average of 1.41 Lakh Metric Ton (MT) foodgrain each day in comparison to the pre-lockdown daily average of 0.8 Lakh MT.

A total of 603 rakes carrying about 16.88 Lakh MT food grains have been shipped across India till April 5. Another 59 rakes will be carrying approximately 1.65 Lakh MT foodgrain are currently being loaded in on Tuesday (April 7).

In addition to this, FCI is also providing wheat and rice directly to State Govts at Open Market sale rates, without going through the e-auction route, to ensure a continuous supply of food grains.

So far FCI has allotted 1.38 LMT Wheat in 13 states and 1.32 LMT Rice in 8 states under this model.

The number of confirmed coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in India crossed 4,200 on Monday with 111 recorded deaths, government data showed.

As per data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 318 people have been cured of the disease and discharged. There are still 3851 active cases.

