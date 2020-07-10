Congress questions Centre's claim on 750 MW Rewa solar project as 'Asia's largest', says 2000 MW park already in K'taka

The Congress on Friday questioned the Central Government on its claim of 750 MW Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Power project as Asia's largest, saying that a 2000 MW solar plant already exists in Karnataka's Pavagada.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated to the nation the 750 MW Rewa solar power project in Madhya Pradesh via video conference. A press release from the Prime Minister's Office claimed that it was Asia's largest power project.

Later, Karnataka Congress chief and former minister DK Shivakumar questioned the government on its claim and sought clarification from the Union Power Minister.

"BJP Central Govt is claiming today that it inaugurated Asia's Largest Solar Plant of 750 MW at Rewa, MP. What then is the 2000 MW Solar Plant in Pavagada, Karnataka which was built in just 3 years by @INCKarnataka govt and has been operational since 2018?" he asked in a tweet.

"The unique thing about the 2000 MW Pavagada Mega Solar Park was that not a single acre of land was acquired from the farmers. All 13,000 acres have been leased from the farmers who are being given yearly rent. Karnataka model of Renewable Energy was accepted as the best in India," Shivakumar said.

In another tweet, he said, "Union Power Minister must answer as to how the Central Government can claim that the Rewa Solar Park (750 MW) opened today is Asia's largest when clearly the Pavagada Park in Karnataka is much larger (2000 MW) and was opened two years back!"

Earlier speaking on the occasion of dedicating the project to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said the Rewa project will make the entire region a major hub for pure and clean energy in this decade. The Prime Minister praised the effort in that it will also supply power to the Delhi Metro, along with the entire region surrounding Rewa.

He said very soon Madhya Pradesh would be the main centre of solar energy in India, as such major projects are in progress in Neemuch, Shajapur, Chattarpur and Omkareshwar.

The biggest beneficiaries of this would be the poor, the middle class, the tribals, the farmers of Madhya Pradesh, he said.

Prime Minister said Solar Energy would be a major medium for providing the energy needs of an aspirational India in the 21st Century.

The Prime Minister said that the International Solar Alliance (ISA) was launched with the motive to unite the entire world in terms of solar energy. He said the spirit behind was "One World, One Sun, One Grid."