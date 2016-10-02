Headlines

India to ratify Paris climate deal today

The ratification by India will help generate the political momentum necessary to bring the Agreement in force.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 02, 2016, 10:58 AM IST

India today will ratify Paris Agreement on climate change on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Anil Madhav Dave said in New Delhi that the ratification by India will help generate the political momentum necessary to bring the Agreement in force. He said that India's decision to ratify the Agreement has come after ensuring compliance of domestic legal requirements and internal discussions with various stakeholders.

Dave said India through its participation in the Agreement, will articulate the interests of the poor and vulnerable groups, under the UNFCCC process.

He further said that India led from the front last year at Conference of Parties 21 to ensure the inclusion of climate justice and sustainable lifestyles, the Gandhian Lifestyle in the Paris Agreement. 
 

