CM Mamata Banerjee to contest by-election from Bhabanipur, TMC releases candidate list

The ruling party of West Bengal, Trinamool Congress (TMC) announced the list of candidates for its upcoming by-poll elections in the state on Sunday (September 5). The list also stated that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will fight the election from the Bhabanipur assembly constituency.

TMC also went ahead and announced its candidates for the by-election in Jangipur and Samserganj where Jakir Hossain and Amirul Islam will contest respectively.

Notably, CM Mamata Banerjee who contested from Nandigram during the West Bengal Assembly polls 2021, could only do it by moving out of her traditional constituency, Bhabanipur. The by-poll election will now give her a chance to redeem herself and become a member of the state legislative assembly.

Also read West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee to contest crucial bypolls from Bhabanipur Assembly constituency on September 30

It will be required by Mamata Banerjee to win the seat from Bhabanipur by November 5 in conformity with the constitutional provisions in order to continue as Chief Minister of the state. A non-member of a state legislature or Parliament can only continue to hold a ministerial position for up to six months.

Though Mamata Banerjee won the West Bengal Assembly polls 2021 elections, she lost her Nandigram seat against her former aide Suvendu Adhikari who contested on a BJP ticket.

Remember that Mamata Banerjee has been contesting from her Bhabaniour seat for the past two state assembly elections since 2011.