Meet the only Indian businessman who owns Rs 12 crore McLaren, not Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, his father is…

Shah Rukh Khan's security gets tightened after protests outside Mannat, it's not because of Jawan, real reason is...

G20: ‘Bharat Mandapam’, know about India’s G20 Summit venue, built at cost of Rs 2700 crore

Sana Khan murder case: Obscene videos, honey trap and gruesome killing; twisted details of BJP leader’s death

Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani may launch India’s cheapest 5G phone at Reliance Industries’ AGM, check details

G20: ‘Bharat Mandapam’, know about India’s G20 Summit venue, built at cost of Rs 2700 crore

10 popular South Korean actors

10 ways to lower uric acid levels

Inspirational Sudha Murthy quotes on husbands

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

Five famous monuments built by British in India: In Pics

Watch: Full Carcade Rehearsal Conducted In Delhi Ahead Of G20 Summit

Exclusive: Ravi Dubey Opens Up About His 'Lakhan Leela Bhargava' Character And 28-Minute Monologue

Chandrayaan-3: 'All Planned Movements Verified' As Pragyan Successfully Traverses 8 Meters On Moon

Shah Rukh Khan's security gets tightened after protests outside Mannat, it's not because of Jawan, real reason is...

Naseeruddin Shah says 'mainstream cinema has ruined taste of audience': 'Every film has references from Mahabharata...'

The Vaccine War: R Madhavan watches Vivek Agnihotri film at USA screening, says 'totally blown out of my mind'

India

Clashes erupt after BJP observes bandh in West Bengal

Tensions remained high in Barrackpore through the day and minor clashes also erupted between workers of BJP and TMC.

Pooja Mehta

Updated: Sep 03, 2019, 05:35 AM IST

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clashed with workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal's Barrackpore on Monday after the saffron party called for a 12-hour bandh here. This was in protest against the assault of BJP MP Arjun Singh, allegedly by TMC goons.

Tensions remained high in Barrackpore through the day and minor clashes also erupted between workers of BJP and TMC. It is reported that one such clash broke out when BJP workers were trying to erect a blockade but were stopped in doing so by workers of TMC. At least 15 people were injured in this incident. Cops too were attacked when they reached the site in order to bring the situation under control. DC Zone 1 Ajay Thakur and Officer in Charge of Titagarh Police Station suffered serious injuries.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. While the political rivalry between BJP and TMC has remained high, Sunday's assault on Arjun Singh has flared up tensions. The BJP lawmaker had come to meet his party workers following reports of clashes between the TMC and BJP workers over attempts to capture the party office in the area. He alleged that his car was ransacked by TMC cadre and that the cops present did not do anything to stop them.

Arjun Singh had defeated the sitting Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore Dinesh Trivedi in 2019 Lok Sabha election dealing a huge blow to Mamata Banerjee. He is extremely popular in all the seven constituents - Amdanga, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara and Barrackpore - of his Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited injured BJP MP Arjun Singh in Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. Dhankhar said he will take up the law and order issue in the state with the concerned authorities. "I am a worried man at this time. Arjunji told me what exactly had happened with him. I'm pained each time something happens to doctors, lawyers, teachers and journalists. Things should go on in a disciplined manner. State of West Bengal needs peaceful atmosphere and must avoid violence."

Planned Attack
West Bengal ADG of Police Gyanwant Singh on Monday claimed that the violence in Barrackpore on Sunday was not spontaneous and had been planned

(With inputs from Vivek Barui)

