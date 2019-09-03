Clashes erupt after BJP observes bandh in West Bengal

Tensions remained high in Barrackpore through the day and minor clashes also erupted between workers of BJP and TMC.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers clashed with workers of Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal's Barrackpore on Monday after the saffron party called for a 12-hour bandh here. This was in protest against the assault of BJP MP Arjun Singh, allegedly by TMC goons.

Tensions remained high in Barrackpore through the day and minor clashes also erupted between workers of BJP and TMC. It is reported that one such clash broke out when BJP workers were trying to erect a blockade but were stopped in doing so by workers of TMC. At least 15 people were injured in this incident. Cops too were attacked when they reached the site in order to bring the situation under control. DC Zone 1 Ajay Thakur and Officer in Charge of Titagarh Police Station suffered serious injuries.

All the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. While the political rivalry between BJP and TMC has remained high, Sunday's assault on Arjun Singh has flared up tensions. The BJP lawmaker had come to meet his party workers following reports of clashes between the TMC and BJP workers over attempts to capture the party office in the area. He alleged that his car was ransacked by TMC cadre and that the cops present did not do anything to stop them.

Arjun Singh had defeated the sitting Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP from Barrackpore Dinesh Trivedi in 2019 Lok Sabha election dealing a huge blow to Mamata Banerjee. He is extremely popular in all the seven constituents - Amdanga, Bijpur, Naihati, Bhatpara, Jagatdal, Noapara and Barrackpore - of his Lok Sabha constituency.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited injured BJP MP Arjun Singh in Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. Dhankhar said he will take up the law and order issue in the state with the concerned authorities. "I am a worried man at this time. Arjunji told me what exactly had happened with him. I'm pained each time something happens to doctors, lawyers, teachers and journalists. Things should go on in a disciplined manner. State of West Bengal needs peaceful atmosphere and must avoid violence."

Planned Attack West Bengal ADG of Police Gyanwant Singh on Monday claimed that the violence in Barrackpore on Sunday was not spontaneous and had been planned

(With inputs from Vivek Barui) Zee Media Newsroom