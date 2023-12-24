Headlines

Christmas 2023: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for December 25, know which routes to avoid

Christmas will be celebrated from the 24th of December in the evening until the 25th of December.

Updated: Dec 24, 2023, 10:02 AM IST

Owing to Christmas celebrations, special traffic arrangements will be effective on various routes near churches in Delhi, said the Delhi Traffic Police. 

Christmas will be celebrated from the 24th of December in the evening until the 25th of December. 

On December 24th, thousands of devotees will be congregating at various churches for prayers. According to the police, traffic is expected to remain heavy at the following locations: Gol Dak Khana; Ashoka Road (Gol Dak Khana to Windsor Place); Baba Kharak Singh Marg; Sansad Marg; Church Road; Lodhi Road; Aurobindo Marg; Patel Chowk; and Africa Avenue Road.

According to the police, traffic will be diverted from the following points if required: From Roundabout RML going towards Gol Dak Khana; from Bhai Veer Singh Marg/Kali Bari T-point going towards Gol Dak Khana; from Patel Chowk on Ashoka Road going towards Gol Dak Khana; from Outer Circle Connaught Place going towards Gol Dak Khana on Baba Kharak Singh Marg.Christmas is an annual festival commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ, commemorated on December 25 as a religious and cultural celebration by billions of people worldwide. 

Many, but not all, countries observe Christmas as a holiday. During the weeks leading up to Christmas, many homes have Christmas trees and other decorations. Some people also have Advent calendars.Some workplaces host Christmas parties before December 25. 

Exchanging gifts, singing Christmas carols, and attending parties are all festive activities. It's a joyful time when children get gifts from family, friends, and Santa Claus, sometimes known as Father Christmas. Christmas cards are also presented or mailed out before Christmas. 

