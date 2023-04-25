Chrisann Pereira drug case: Why man framed Bollywood actress by hiding drugs in trophy; revenge plan unfolds

Bollywood actress Chrisann Pereira (Photo - Instagram)

Bollywood actress Chrisann Pereira, who has been seen in movies like Sadak 2 and Batla House in supporting roles, was recently jailed and sent to prison in relation with a drug smuggling case, where a large amount of drugs were found in a trophy she was carrying.

Now, it has been revealed that Chrisann Pereira was actually framed by a vengeful man, who wanted to see the actress arrested. He was responsible for planting the drugs on the actress without her knowledge, leading to her arrest and imprisonment.

Chrisann Pereira was arrested earlier this month on the charges of drug smuggling and is presently lodged in a Sharjah prison in the United Arab Emirates. The Mumbai police have now discovered that she was framed and was unknowingly acting as a drug mule for a man in Mumbai.

The Mumbai Police arrested two men in the city after unfolding the massive revenge plan to frame the Batla House actress. The first accused is a man named Anthony Paul and the second is his aide Rajesh Babhote alias Ravi.

Anthony Paul and Ravi had hatched a plan to send Chrisann to UAE and plant drugs on her, by handing her a trophy that contained drugs. This entire plan was hatched by Paul in an attempt to take revenge on Chrisann’s mother Premila.

According to the Mumbai Police, Anthony Paul’s sister lives in the same building as Premila Pereira. While he was visiting his sister, Anthony was confronted by Premila’s dog which was barking at him and threatening him.

In an attempt to subdue the dog, Anthony picked up the chair to hit it. Seeing this, Premila yelled at Anthony and insulted him in front of the building residents. Humiliated by the event, Anthony Paul decided to seek revenge against her by planting drugs on her daughter Chrisann Pereira.