'Choose Kharge but if you want change I am there': Shashi Tharoor on Congress prez election

File Photo

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor stressed on Saturday that his race against senior party member Mallikarjun Kharge in the grand old party's presidency elections in two weeks "is not a war." After days of turmoil about infighting in Rajasthan, Tharoor and Kharge filed their candidacy for the important elections on October 17.

"This is not a battle. We can belong to several schools of thinking. Let the members decide," Tharoor said in an interview with ANI on Saturday. "All I'm saying to the members is that if you're happy with how the party is doing, please vote for Kharge Sahab.But if you want a change, go with me. If you want the party to operate in a different manner."

#WATCH | Congress presidential candidate Shashi Tharoor says, "This isn't a battle...Let party workers choose, that's our message. I'm saying that if you're satisfied with party's working,vote for Kharge sahab. If you want change, I'm there. But there's no ideological problem..." pic.twitter.com/N2pHXzY0BM — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2022

His remarks came amid speculation that the Gandhis were supporting the 80-year-old Kharge for the top party position. Kharge resigned as Rajya Sabha leader of the opposition on Saturday, a day after more than 30 politicians endorsed his candidacy, which came as a surprise on the penultimate day of nominations. Tharoor, on the other hand, was not accompanied by as many top figures.

“But there is no ideological problem here. Whatever the message has so far of the Congress will continue to remain," Shashi Tharoor said on Saturday, dismissing any differences.

While the Gandhis have said that they would not run for president again, there has been some criticism of their leadership. In response to the BJP's dynasty politics charges, Tharoor said, "Since the era of (Pt Jawaharlal) Nehru, the Congress has played a critical role. As a result, the Gandhi family is significant. No party president is foolish enough to send the Gandhis farewell."

After more than 25 years, the grand old party is about to elect a non-Gandhi president. The election will be held on October 17, with the results will be announced on October 19.

