Children's Day 2019: Google celebrates Jawaharlal Nehru's birthday with special doodle

Google on Thursday ringed in Children's Day celebrations by dedicating a special doodle on the occasion.

For past 10 years Google has been conducting a competition where they invite school students to create a doodle for Google India homepage. The theme for this year was 'When I grow up, I hope ...'

This year the winner of the 2019 competition in India is Divyanshi Singhal from Gurgaon. The seven-year-old student's Google Doodle themed "Walking Trees" in the future, spreads the message on protecting the next generations from Deforestation.

Children's Day or 'Bal Diwas' celebrations aim to spread and increase awareness about the rights and education of children among people.

In India, Children's Day is celebrated on November 14 every year as a mark of respect to Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of independent India. Nehru, who was born on this day, was fondly called Chacha Nehru (Uncle Nehru), and was known for emphasising the importance of giving love and affection to children.

After the death of Nehru on 27 May 1964, it was unanimously decided to celebrate his birthday as Bal Diwas or Children's Day in India. On this day, a number of activities are organised for students in schools nationwide such as games, competitions, and so on, while government bodies pay tributes to the late prime minister and organise commemorative events on this day.